Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has a new court date in Las Vegas. The Super Bowl champion was expected to head to court on November 8, 2023, to face DUI charges from an arrest in August 2022. On Wednesday, the trial was delayed and rescheduled until February 21, 2024. However, it's unclear what prompted the change of date.

The news of his upcoming court date was shared on Reddit. NFL fans on Reddit were unsure whether the former NFL running back would face the consequences.

It wasn't the first time that Lynch was arrested on DUI charges. Previously, it happened in Oakland, California, during the 2012 offseason, where he received two years of probation and a $1,000 fine in 2014.

What is Marshawn Lynch charged with?

On August 9, 2022, Marshawn Lynch was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. He was found in his parked car near the Las Vegas Strip, asleep at the wheel, with noticeable damage to his vehicle.

He was arrested for DUI (driving under the influence), operating an unregistered vehicle, and failing to drive in a travel lane at the time. His blood alcohol level was 0.18, well above Nevada's legal limit of 0.08. Just hours later, he pleaded not guilty and posted the $3,381 bond.

The former Seattle Seahawks running back's lawyers argue that it isn't a DUI because the car was parked. However, in Nevada, one just needs to be behind the wheel for a DUI to be considered.

This was the second encounter Lynch had with law enforcement in 2022. In February of the same year, he was cited for a parking violation. He was accused of not maintaining his lane and damaging property. He was given a fine of $750 in that case, with no other consequences.

The former NFL running back played in the NFL from 2007 until 2019. He played for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders.