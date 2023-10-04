Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has lifted the lid on his time with the NFC West franchise, particularly his relationship with Russell Wilson.

After spending seven years with the Seahawks, Lynch would have a great idea of how things were run during his time there, and he also has good knowledge of Wilson and Pete Carroll.

Now, much has been made of the type of person Wilson was during his time in Seattle, with several teammates giving their thoughts on what he was like, and it hasn't painted Wilson in the best light.

Well, now Lynch has given an insight into what it was like to have Russell Wilson as the quarterback in Seattle.

Marshawn Lynch gives thoughts on Russell Wilson in Seattle

Lynch and Wilson had a close relationship, spending yards together, forming quite the partnership on and off the field.

Lynch talked on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, 'Club Shay Shay,' and detailed his relationship with Wilson and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Lynch said:

“I didn't f**k with Pete and then I mean, you know, Russ was just a quarterback for me, right?... I'll take Russ, and I put him right there at quarterback and I rock with him, because I have done that. But I mean, you know, as far as anything else is like it there…” Shannon asked, “Y'all didn't have a relationship outside?” Lynch replied, “Nah, there's no, I mean, can't pick up the phone and call. I don't got his number…”

Lynch went on to say that after Wilson had a poor game against the Tennessee Titans, he tried to ring Wilson to let him know he still supported him, but he didn't have the number.

A person from the Seahawks staff told Wilson to ring Lynch, and when he did, it came up on Lynch's phone as a blocked number, which was odd and that Wilson didn't want any part of what Lynch was saying.

Russell Wilson off to a rough start in Denver

Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears

Wilson's move to Denver was met with fanfare as many thought the Broncos would become Super Bowl contenders. Well, they have been anything but that.

Nathaniel Hackett was fired, and now Sean Payton is tasked with trying to fix Wilson. It's not a good start, as Denver is currently 1-3 after the first month.

But Wilson, for the most part, isn't the biggest problem, as he has thrown for 1,014 yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions.