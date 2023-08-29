Marshawn Lynch Las Vegas DUI case scheduled for trial in November: Report

Marshawn Lynch was recently arrested for drunk driving. The former running back was pulled in Las Vegas and is set for a trial in November. A Las Vegas Municipal Court Judge recently scheduled a two-day trial that will start on November 8. It centers on the running back's charges, which include failure to drive in a travel lane and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Lynch pleaded not guilty in March to all the charges, including the DUI. He did not attend the brief scheduling hearing, either. His defense attorneys also declined to comment to a local newspaper and to The Associated Press when asked.

Local police said Lynch was found asleep about 7:30 am on August 9, 2022, behind the wheel of an “undriveable” car. He was in a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that was missing a front wheel and a rear wheel was damaged and likely about to fall off the car.

The former NFL star's lawyers have argued that Lynch was not stopped by police while he was actively driving. Since the vehicle was parked, he can't be charged with DUI.

However, in the state of Nevada, anyone in the driver’s seat of a vehicle can be deemed to be in physical control of the vehicle even if it's not driving, which will be the subject of the trial.

Marshawn Lynch played 12 seasons in the NFL, with the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, and Las Vegas Raiders. He has been retired since 2019, but teased a return in the past.

In total, he ran for 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns on 2,453 attempts. He was a give-time Pro Bowler and made the All-Pro team once. He's the subject of the infamous BeastQuake in Seattle where the crowd registered on the Richter scale.

He will appear in court in November to determine his fate. He recently starred in the hit comedy movie Bottoms alongside Rachel Senott and Ayo Edibiri.

