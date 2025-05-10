Marshawn Lynch links up with Pete Carroll and Ashton Jeanty during surprise visit to Raiders minicamp

The Las Vegas Raiders selected running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The former Boise State standout rusher now has the responsibility of being head coach Pete Carroll's next starting running back in Las Vegas.

Ad

Jeanty got a subtle reminder of the levels he must meet to be a standout rusher in Carroll's offense during this week's Raiders minicamp. Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch visited the Raiders' facility, where he met Jeanty and reunited with Carroll as the team's rookies started getting ready for the season.

"Beast Mode" can be seen embracing Carroll at the team's practice site in a video posted to Instagram on Friday. Lynch also met Jeanty and joked with him at the end of the video.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Lynch, a five-time Pro Bowl running back, played for the Raiders in 2017 and 2018 before his final professional season at Seattle in 2019.

Carroll coached Lynch during his time with the Seattle Seahawks from 2010 to 2015. He helped the Seahawks win a championship by defeating the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Lynch concluded his 12-year NFL career with 10,413 rushing yards and 94 scrimmage touchdowns, 85 of which were rushing scores. In addition to being named to the First Team All-Pro in 2012, he led the NFL in running touchdowns two times.

Ad

Meeting Marshawn Lynch, a standout rusher for Pete Carroll for six years, must have been an enjoyable experience for Jeanty. Being the first running back chosen in last month's draft, Jeanty hopes to contribute right away to Carroll's system when the new season begins.

Jeanty amassed 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns at Boise State in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marshawn Lynch had earlier shown his excitement about the Raiders drafting Ashton Jeanty

Marshawn Lynch was thrilled when the Las Vegas Raiders selected Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the April draft. He reportedly called Pete Carroll repeatedly to express his excitement about that selection.

“He’s been calling all evening here about it, he’s pretty fired up,” Carroll said, as reported by Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein.

Ad

Additionally, the seasoned head coach continued by comparing the qualities of Lynch and Jeanty.

“Throughout his career, Lynch found a physical way to bank off people and bounce and just keep alive. Jeanty is a player who shows that kind of style—that’s one aspect of his style, the burst, and other things he does as well. There are similarities in his ability to make plays when it doesn’t feel like anything is there,” Carroll added.

Ad

Jeanty finished second in the 2024 Heisman Trophy vote, behind Colorado's Travis Hunter, capping an outstanding NCAA football career. His 2,601 rushing yards from the 2024 season rank second in NCAA history, and he also received the Doak Walker Award for most outstanding running back.

It remains to be seen if Jeanty can replicate Lynch's performance under Carroll.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.