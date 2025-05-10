Marshawn Lynch links up with Pete Carroll and Ashton Jeanty during surprise visit to Raiders minicamp

The Las Vegas Raiders selected running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The former Boise State standout rusher now has the responsibility of being head coach Pete Carroll's next starting running back in Las Vegas.
Jeanty got a subtle reminder of the levels he must meet to be a standout rusher in Carroll's offense during this week's Raiders minicamp. Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch visited the Raiders' facility, where he met Jeanty and reunited with Carroll as the team's rookies started getting ready for the season.
"Beast Mode" can be seen embracing Carroll at the team's practice site in a video posted to Instagram on Friday. Lynch also met Jeanty and joked with him at the end of the video.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Lynch, a five-time Pro Bowl running back, played for the Raiders in 2017 and 2018 before his final professional season at Seattle in 2019.
Carroll coached Lynch during his time with the Seattle Seahawks from 2010 to 2015. He helped the Seahawks win a championship by defeating the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.
Lynch concluded his 12-year NFL career with 10,413 rushing yards and 94 scrimmage touchdowns, 85 of which were rushing scores. In addition to being named to the First Team All-Pro in 2012, he led the NFL in running touchdowns two times.
Meeting Marshawn Lynch, a standout rusher for Pete Carroll for six years, must have been an enjoyable experience for Jeanty. Being the first running back chosen in last month's draft, Jeanty hopes to contribute right away to Carroll's system when the new season begins.
Jeanty amassed 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns at Boise State in 2024.
Marshawn Lynch had earlier shown his excitement about the Raiders drafting Ashton Jeanty
Marshawn Lynch was thrilled when the Las Vegas Raiders selected Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the April draft. He reportedly called Pete Carroll repeatedly to express his excitement about that selection.
“He’s been calling all evening here about it, he’s pretty fired up,” Carroll said, as reported by Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein.
Additionally, the seasoned head coach continued by comparing the qualities of Lynch and Jeanty.
“Throughout his career, Lynch found a physical way to bank off people and bounce and just keep alive. Jeanty is a player who shows that kind of style—that’s one aspect of his style, the burst, and other things he does as well. There are similarities in his ability to make plays when it doesn’t feel like anything is there,” Carroll added.
Jeanty finished second in the 2024 Heisman Trophy vote, behind Colorado's Travis Hunter, capping an outstanding NCAA football career. His 2,601 rushing yards from the 2024 season rank second in NCAA history, and he also received the Doak Walker Award for most outstanding running back.
It remains to be seen if Jeanty can replicate Lynch's performance under Carroll.
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.