Marshawn Lynch makes feelings known on Pete Carroll becoming Raiders HC

The Las Vegas Raiders made a significant move this offseason by firing Antonio Pierce after one year as the head coach and replacing him with future Hall of Famer Pete Carroll. Many are excited about the hire, including Carroll's former star running back Marshawn Lynch.

During an appearance on the "Get God Pod with Marshawn Lynch & Mike Robinson" podcast on Saturday, the former Super Bowl-winning running back discussed how he feels about his former coach Pete Carroll getting hired as the new Las Vegas Raiders coach.

"He back in this element," Lynch said." And I know one thing that will happen is he'll bring in, one thing it will be a culture. He will come and sit down [build] the foundation and a culture. And I'm not just talking about from the players, I'm talking about, from the organization, the administrators. He [will] find a way to get fans rally behind him." [2:39]

Marshawn Lynch also gave how he felt listening to Carroll during his press conference.

"The biggest thing that I heard him say that resonated with me was, when we have Raiders games, I want our fans in here. Because when you go in that stadium, it's, it's almost like a home game away from home for them, because it's always filled with the opposing team fans."

Pete Carroll is going to be with the team for a while as the 73-year-old coach signed a three-year contract with the Raiders on Friday.

What does Pete Carroll's coaching staff look like?

Pete Carroll was hired about two weeks ago and had no trouble establishing his coaching staff heading into the 2025 season. He retained veteran defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who will enter his fourth season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, he made a bit of a surprise hire for the offensive coordinator position. Pete Carroll hired former NFL coach and the offensive coordinator of the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, Chip Kelly. Kelly has not been in the NFL since being the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

