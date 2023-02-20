Former NFL running back Marshwn Lynch has made a surprising admission of unretiring from the league in 2017, like the legendary Tom Brady did last year.

Lynch was one of the most polarizing and exciting NFL running backs during his 12-year career. He began his career with the Buffalo Bills and played for them for three full seasons before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. Lynch played with the Seahawks till 2015, when he initially retired from the NFL.

He sat out the 2016 season and then came out of retirement in 2017 to join his hometown team, the Oakland Raiders. He spoke with the I Am Athlete crew and talked about wanting to play for his hometown team before they moved to Vegas. Lynch said:

"I came back to play for the hood. You hear me. They talking about the Raders was on the way out for real for real. So I'm like I gotta go play for the home team. They took me. That was the surprising part though."

He added that the primary reason he joined Oakland was because it was where he was from:

"I mean, it was it was a few things. To be realistically number one, though, for sure. I'm telling you. I'm born and raised in Oakland, California. Everything about me, 10 minutes. So being able to go, put on black and silver for the home team, I'm with that all the way going through."

Lynch continued:

"And then I mean, I knew I needed to figure out that I didn't get done while I was playing the first time. And I was learning how to set my schedule. Aside from everything that I had to do, football wise, I didn't take that as serious as I did when I had carrying back."

Tom Brady came back for another season like Marshawn Lynch after initially retiring

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Like Lynch, Tom Brady retired from the NFL but then came out of retirement to play again.

Brady announced his retirement on February 1, 2022, after 22 seasons. After 40 days of being retired, he had a change of heart and unretired and joined the Bucs for a 23rd season.

Brady played the 2022 season and led the Bucs to a playoff appearance but decided to hang up the cleats - possibly for good - following the end of the 2022 season. He retired again on February 1, 2023.

