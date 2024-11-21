Marshawn Lynch reacts to Jameson Williams' viral celebration honoring him after 64-yard TD

During the third quarter of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Nov. 17, Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions caught the ball sent flying toward him by Jared Goff. He then made a run for the end zone. His 64-yard touchdown ended with him jumping backwards, grabbing his groin and crashing on the ground.

The TD celebration was a homage to former Seattle Seahawks player and Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch. During the latest episode of "The Get Got Podcast," which was released on Thursday, the former NFL player reacted to Williams' tribute to him.

"You can tell he tried that. He had intentions to do that, you feel what I'm saying?" (TS - 1:01)

Marshawn, during his days in the NFL, had used the celebration several times, the most famous of which was his 67-yard TD run against the New Orleans Saints in 2010.

After Amon-Ra St. Brown, Williams has emerged as the Lions' second-best wideout and is currently averaging 59.1 yards per game. His contribution to the team's efforts has helped it soar past all others in the NFC.

Why was Jameson Williams suspended by the league in October?

Towards the end of October, news broke that the NFL had suspended the Lions wideout for two games. The reason? He violated the league's rules against using Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs).

However, not one to shy away from the media during tough times, he took accountability for his actions.

“No choice but to take it on the chin. I’m in good spirits, just ready to get back with my brothers as soon as possible," he told reporters soon after the news of his suspension became public.

This is actually the second time Jameson Williams has been suspended by the NFL. The 23-year-old was suspended for the first time last year, for six games, for violating the league's policy on gambling. However, the league cut short his suspension after four games.

That's not all. Two weeks before his suspension order "7 New Detroit" channel made a startling revelation. Jameson Williams had almost been arrested by the police for possession of a gun in a vehicle driven by his brother.

When police officers pulled him over, one of them was a Lions fan and so had allegedly allowed him to walk away despite not having a concealed pistol license.

The police are still looking into the incident and why the Lions star was allowed to walk scot-free.

