Marshawn Lynch DUI: Former Seahawks RB's car had missing tires during time of arrest

It's been a mixed bag of a week for former Seattle Seahawks runningback Marshawn Lynch.

A day after being announced as a member of the Seahawks' broadcast team for the preseason, Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 9.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted out a statement on Tuesday. They said that they had conducted a traffic stop near Las Vegas Boulevard and that the driver was later identified as Marshawn Lynch.

The statement was followed by another tweet:

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence."

Per TMZ, he left "a trail of damage" until the car was brought to a halt "with visible marks on the pavement and curbs."

TMZ's pictures show Lynch's Ford Shelby GT500 in undriveable condition, with the front left tire's rim hitting the road, while the rear left tire was flat.

According to jail records accessed by USA Today, Lynch is facing up to four charges, including a failure to surrender and failure to drive in a travel lane. On top of that, the vehicle itself was not registered.

This, unfortunately, is not Lynch's first brush with the law.

Back in 2008, Lynch was accused of hitting a woman with his car while he was with the Buffalo Bills. He pled guilty to a hit-and-run and subsequently had his driver's license revoked. The following year, he pled guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge and was hit with a three-game suspension by the league.

Marshawn Lynch's memorable career and current retirement

Marshawn 'Beast Mode' Lynch spent 12 seasons in the NFL with a couple of retirements sandwiched in between. During his 12 seasons in the league, 'Beast Mode' suited up for the Bills, the Oakland Raiders and, most memorably, the Seattle Seahawks. Lynch's first retirement came back in 2016, following which he engineered a return to the league with the Raiders in 2017.

Lynch chose to call it quits once again after the 2018 season with Oakland before signing with the Seahawks for 2019.

Off the field, Lynch has kept himself acquainted with the world of sports. He's currently the co-owner of the NHL franchise Seattle Kraken alongside Seattle-born rapper Macklemore. Marshawn Lynch also invested in Oakland Roots, a soccer club currently playing in the second division of US men's soccer.

