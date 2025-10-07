Marvin Harrison Jr.'s GF, Charokee, flaunts toned abs and snatched physique in sleek athleisure fit [PHOTO] 

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s girlfriend, Charokee Young, grabbed attention in her new social media story. The American NFL wide receiver’s girlfriend showed off her toned abs in an Instagram Story on Monday and posted a selfie without any caption.Young wore a pink cropped top and matching gym pants. She styled her hair in a high ponytail and wore white earrings. It was seemingly a selfie from her gym, as equipment was seen in the background.Marvin Harrison Jr.'s GF Charokee flaunts toned abs and snatched physique in sleek athleisure fit /@charokee.gabrelaMarvin Harrison Jr.’s girlfriend is a track and field athlete and is known for sharing tips related to fitness and skincare on Instagram, where she has around 151K followers.On Sept. 18, Charokee shared a reel giving fans a glimpse into her skincare routine and revealed the secret to her “morning glow.”&quot;Morning glow starts with skincare ✨ My AM routine is all about hydration, protection &amp; balance,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the caption, she shared the links to her skincare products.Marvin Harrison Jr.’s girlfriend dons all-black outfit at Week 5 NFL gameMarvin Harrison Jr.’s girlfriend, Charokee Young, often attends NFL games to cheer for her beau. On Monday, she provided a glimpse of her week 5 outing on Instagram. She donned in a glamorous black dress and posted the pictures with a three-word caption.&quot;Stop and stare,&quot; Charokee wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarrison Jr.’s girlfriend opted for a bodycon short dress and paired it with black, below-the-knee-length boots. She carried a black purse in one hand and styled her hair in a ponytail. In one snap, she carefully fixed her hair while posing in the stands.The Arizona Cardinals played the Tennessee Titans in week 5, a matchup they lost 22-21. Harrison Jr. had 98 yards in receiving. It was the Cardinals’ third straight loss of the season. They had won their first two matchups, beating the New Orleans Saints 20-13 in Week 1 and the Carolina Panthers 27-22 in Week 2. before losing their first game of the season to the San Francisco 49ers, 16-15.In Week 4, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Cardinals, 23-20, and the same fate continued last Sunday. The Cardinals next face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday (Oct. 12).