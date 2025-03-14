Marvin Harrison Jr. settles dispute with Fanatics ahead of second NFL season with Cardinals: Report

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has one less concern on his mind when his second NFL season starts. The dispute between the wide receiver and Fanatics has been settled, meaning that jerseys with the receiver's name can now be sold, according to a report by ESPN.

The terms of the settlement haven't been made available, but sales of his jerseys are expected to go live "pretty soon", according to a source familiar with the matter.

Harrison, the fourth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, was the only first-round pick without a jersey available. He quickly became a popular player for Arizona Cardinals fans for his connection with Kyler Murray; in his rookie year, he finished with 62 receptions, 885 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

A Fanatics spokesperson released a statement about the case:

"The dispute between Fanatics and Marvin Harrison Jr. has been resolved. The parties are pleased to have resolved this matter, and looking forward to a productive working relationship going forward"

What happened between Marvin Harrison Jr. and Fanatics?

The company filed the lawsuit on May 18. Harrison allegedly breached a contract that both parties signed in 2023, where the receiver would earn $1.05 million in trade for game jerseys and over 35,000 autographs. However, the receiver and his lawyer argued that the agreement wasn't binding.

The allegations from Fanatics also cited the receiver's dad, Marvin Harrison Sr., who had been selling autographed helmets and footballs with the Cardinals logo.

Who's Marvin Harrison Sr.?

The father of the Cardinals wide receiver was also a famous pass catcher in the NFL. He played for the Indianapolis Colts for over a decade and made eight straight Pro Bowls playing along with Peyton Manning.

Harrison Sr. was also voted to the All-Pro eight times. He led the league in receiving yards twice, receptions twice and also in receiving touchdowns once. He was part of the 2006 Indianapolis Colts team, who beat the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI, the first of Peyton Manning's career.

Harrison Sr. was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, eight years after his retirement.

