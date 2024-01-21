Maryland Governor Wes Moore fires shots at Lamar Jackson's critics after Ravens QB's MVP-esque performance vs Texans

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens made light work of C. J. Stroud and the Houston Texans on Saturday, dominating at home and advancing to the AFC Championship with a 34-10 win. Although the game was tied at the half, the Texans had no answer for Lamar in the second half.

After the game, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had a simple assessment of what transpired in the second half with Lamar Jackson. "That's why he's the MVP", said the rookie coach who took Houston from a three-win season to a division title and the playoffs.

He wasn't the only one to praise Lamar after Saturday's victory, though. Even Maryland governor Wes Moore chimed in on Twitter, asking the haters if they could finally admit that Jackson is a great quarterback:

How much is Lamar Jackson's new contract worth?

Lamar and the Baltimore Ravens reached an agreement for his contract extension when he signed a five-year, $260 million contract, with $185 million guaranteed.

He wanted his contract to be fully guaranteed, but teams in 2023 are unwilling to do so. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was critical of Deshaun Watson's contract, which was fully guaranteed at signing, due to what that may cause other teams to do.

Jackson, who does not have an agent, individually negotiated the contract with the franchise. Many NFL teams decide to lock up their star quarterbacks as soon as possible, but the Ravens waited longer than normal to extend Lamar. They probably could've evaded a ton of headache and negativeness towards their side if they had agreed to a deal soon.

There should be no doubt about who's the league MVP in the 2023 season. Even Rob Gronkowski said a few weeks ago that he would take Lamar Jackson over Joe Burrow, his AFC North foe who missed most of the 2023 season:

"Lamar Jackson is currently the better quarterback. He's throwing the ball better than he ever has, and while he is sitting in the pocket; when he's not in the pocket, he's running the ball for another 20 yards"

The Ravens will wait between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs to find their AFC Championship Game opponent.