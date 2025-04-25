Mason Graham's girlfriend Serena has 2-word reaction after Browns draft Michigan DT in shocking trade down move

Michigan star DT Mason Graham was picked by the Cleveland Browns at No. 5 in the 2025 NFL draft. The Cleveland Browns traded down from the No. 2 spot to get him.
After the draft, Graham's girlfriend, Serena Nyambio, reacted to the big milestone. She shared a photo of them both wearing Browns gear and wrote:
“Shut Uppp!!!”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Serena is also an athlete at Michigan and plays volleyball.
Serena went Instagram official with Graham by posting a picture together from the 2024 ESPY Awards in July 2024.
Here's why Browns will benefit from Mason Graham
Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Graham is a "perfect match" for their defense. At 6-foot-4 and 306 pounds, he’s now the biggest defensive tackle on the team. He’ll help take pressure off star defensive end Myles Garrett or win one-on-one battles up the middle. Either way, he adds serious strength to Cleveland’s defensive line.
Before becoming a football star, Graham was a top wrestler in high school in California. He reportedly joined the team just to pass time. However, wrestling helped him learn balance, strength, and how to use his body on the football field. He also played basketball and rugby.
At Michigan, Graham was named a unanimous All-American and helped his team win the national championship in 2023. He finished his NCAA Football career with 107 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and even a blocked kick.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.