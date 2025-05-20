Mason Rudolph makes feelings known on Steelers QB battler if Aaron Rodgers arrives in Pittsburgh 

Free agent QB Aaron Rodgers has dominated the conversation at the QB position in Pittsburgh since the end of the 2024 campaign. While Rodgers has remained quiet on the matter for the most part, fans and analysts are widely expecting that Rodgers will be starting for the Steelers when the season opens in 2025.

However, QB Mason Rudolph made clear on the 'Kaboly and Mack show' on Monday that he is also on the roster and will continue to work in the coming weeks and months to establish his role on the offense, no matter who comes and challenges for the job.

"You know, obviously who it is will determine. I learned a long time ago who it is, and then, you know, the financial compensation will really tell you, you know, what's going to go down as far as a depth chart... So I get that, and I'm all I could, all I really can do is, cliche and annoying as it sounds, is just keep having a great spring and enjoying working with the receivers, learn the offense, making the most of every rep I can get."

Rudolph continued by making clear that he will be ready for when his number is called.

"You just gotta be ready to capitalize when they come. And that means, starting or backing up... I'm confident that I can play well, win games, when my number’s called. So I'm going to keep taking it day by day. See, we'll see what happens."

Will Mason Rudolph start for the Steelers in 2025?

At the current moment, Rudolph is at the top of the Steelers depth chart, according to ESPN. Should Rodgers sign with Pittsburgh this offseason, Rudolph will almost certainly be dropped down the depth chart into a backup or depth role. However, should Rodgers decide against coming to the Steelers, there is a very real chance that Rudolph could lead the club in 2025.

After spending the first five years of his NFL career in Pittsburgh, Rudolph signed with the Tennessee Titans last year and had a really disappointing campaign while playing in a QB competition with Will Levis. He finished the year with 1,530 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions in eight games played for the Titans in 2024.

As a result, although he detailed how he will remain ready for his chance to start next season in Pittsburgh, there are legitimate questions the Steelers must ask about whether Rudolph gives the team any chance to win and compete for the playoffs in 2025.

