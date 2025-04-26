Mason Taylor's girlfriend Sage Wagner has 4-word reaction after Jets draft star TE with No. 42 pick

Mason Taylor’s journey in the NFL officially started on Friday, when the tight end was taken by the New York Jets as the 42nd pick of the 2025 NFL Draft’s 2nd round. Taylor will be playing alongside the Jets OT Armand Membou, who was drafted in the first round as the seventh pick.

Mason Taylor's girlfriend - Sage Wagner - has been one of the biggest supporters and cheerleaders of the tight end. On Saturday, Wagner celebrated Taylor’s draft with a 4-word message, which she shared via her Instagram story.

“nyc here we come!!!” Wagner wrote.

Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage Wagner, has a 4-word reaction after the Jets drafted him. (Image Credit: Wagner/IG)

Sage Wagner’s Instagram story featured a clip in which Mason Taylor can be seen opening a champagne bottle to celebrate getting drafted by New York. Apart from his girlfriend, Mason’s Pro Football Hall of Famer father - Jason Taylor - was extremely proud of the tight end.

Jason Taylor made an appearance on a Zoom interview with the media after the draft to talk about his honest reaction to his son Mason joining the Jets.

"The sun has set on my career, and I'm done, so it's awesome to be able to sit back and watch him," Taylor said via ESPN. "To watch him walk through the same facility and use the locker room and take that same path that I took -- you're trying to make me cry. I'm not going to do it. I have to say it: J-E-T-S! Jets, Jets, Jets!”

Mason Taylor recalled childhood memories from living in NYC

Mason Taylor and his family stayed in New York City for more than a year when his father - Jason - played with the Jets in 2010. During an interview with ESPN on Friday, Mason recalled his childhood memories from NYC and how he would visit Central Park “every single day” with her mother and siblings.

"Running around there and running around New York, it was fun. It was a blast. It's definitely crazy and eye-opening, knowing that I'll be there now, older. It's just an amazing experience, and I'm so excited for this,” Mason said.

Mason Taylor - who began his college football career at LSU in 2022 - set a school record with 55 catches in a single season during 2024 and is the only tight end in Tigers history with over 1000 receiving yards and more than 100 catches. Returning to New York City as an adult will be an exciting experience for him.

