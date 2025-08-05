Mason Taylor injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Jets TE in 2025?

Mason Taylor has been in the spotlight for the New York Jets heading into his rookie season. While there are high expectations for the tight end, some fantasy managers are concerned about whether Taylor will be available for Week 1 of the 2025 season when the Jets face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7.

Ad

Mason Taylor injury update

On Tuesday, Jets coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that Taylor was dealing with a high ankle sprain, which will keep him out for at least a week. It is unclear when he will return to action.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Should fantasy managers be concerned about Mason Taylor?

NFL: New York Jets TE Mason Taylor - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Although Taylor is expected to face a spell on the sidelines, fantasy managers should not be too concerned about his availability heading into the regular season.

Ad

Trending

However, fantasy managers should monitor Taylor's situation in the coming weeks. Since the TE is expected to miss at least a week due to his high ankle sprain, there is no chance that he will suit up for the Jets' first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

The Jets will play the New York Giants in their second preseason game on Aug. 16 and their final preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 22.

Ad

The Jets still have over a month to go until they begin their regular season and Taylor is expected to play an important role in the team's offense. However, the focus will be on his rehab.

Fantasy managers should also wait for another update on Taylor's status before deciding to select the player for the start of the 2025 season.

Taylor, who is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, played his entire collegiate career at LSU. He recorded 1,308 yards and six touchdowns on 129 receptions across three years with the Tigers.

It will be interesting to see how Taylor fares in the NFL in his rookie year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.