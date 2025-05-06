Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner drops 2-word message for Jets TE ahead of rookie mini camp in New York

The New York Jets’ official Instagram account posted a childhood photo of Mason Taylor in a Jets jersey on Tuesday, confirming his upcoming participation in rookie minicamp. Taylor was selected No. 42 overall in this year’s draft. His selection came after the Jets used their first-round pick to address offensive tackle. The post’s caption read,

“This guy reports to rookie minicamp in 3 days.”

Taylor’s girlfriend, Sage Wagner, commented on the post, writing,

“can’t wait.”

The Jets’ front office identified tight end as a positional need entering the draft. Taylor, recognized for his dual-role effectiveness at LSU, was a valuable selection in the second round. Over three seasons in college, he showed growth in both blocking schemes and receiving responsibilities. In his debut game, he had four catches for 34 yards. By Week 10, he hauled in the game-winning 2-point conversion against Alabama, sealing LSU’s first home win over the Tide since 2010.

Already ranked as a top-three tight end prospect, Mason Taylor brings reliability the current depth chart lacked. With minicamp approaching, his integration into the offense begins, marking the next phase in a calculated rebuild.

Jets see immediate value in Mason Taylor’s versatility and NFL pedigree

With his father, Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, in attendance, former Tiger Mason Taylor joined a Jets’ position group that has undergone changes following the offseason departure of veteran Tyler Conklin.

General manager Darren Mougey noted that Taylor had been on the team’s radar, talking about his athleticism, instincts and versatility. Head coach Aaron Glenn pointed to his ability to both block and contribute as a receiving threat, adding that having a father with NFL experience brings added value, via New York Jets.

Analysts echoed the team’s assessment. NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger called Taylor a smooth mover with reliable hands and an ideal target radius, while Lance Zierlein alluded to his potential and professional background. As minicamp approaches, Taylor is expected to compete immediately for a significant role in a reshaped Jets offense.

