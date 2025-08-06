Mason Taylor’s GF, Sage Wagner, drops 2-word reaction as Jets TE’s aunt Joy Taylor recaps Lisbon vacation

Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage Warner, reacted to Joy Taylor's vacation post on social media. The sports commentator shared a glimpse of her Portugal outing on her Instagram account on Tuesday.She posted several pictures, including snaps of the beautiful location. She styled a glamorous high-slit white dress.&quot;Loving Lisbon,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMason Taylor's girlfriend reacted to it with a two-word message.&quot;love it!!!&quot; she wrote.Sage Wagner's reaction (Image Source: Instagram/@joytaylortalks)Joy Taylor shared an adorable snap of colorful umbrellas, followed by a few more pictures of her enjoying the trip. She also shared a photo of herself posing on a yacht, sporting a multi-color co-ord set and styling her hair in a ponytail.Taylor is enjoying some downtime after she was released from FOX Sports last month. Meanwhile, last month, she joined her nephew at the New York Jets training camp. She shared a post on July 26, featuring a few pictures with Mason at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, with a caption:&quot;A New York Jet! @mason_taylor99 💪🏽✈️ @nyjets&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared an adorable video in the last slide of the post, in which the NFL rookie was seen exiting the training center. As he approached, she met him and hugged him.Mason Taylor's girlfriend shares a glimpse of outing with friends ahead of the NFL seasonIn an Instagram post on Tuesday, Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage Warner, shared a few pictures of her posing with her girl gang. She posted several snaps with a one-word caption.&quot;playtime,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMason Taylor was the New York Jets' second-round pick in the draft. His girlfriend was there to cheer for him when he was selected earlier this year and shared a few pictures to celebrate the big day.&quot;@mason_taylor99 ‘s going to the Jets!!!💚🤍 Proud is an understatement…no one deserves this more than you❤️ the most hardworking, disciplined person I know!! The best is yet to come! I love you so much Mase!!❤️❤️ Call me a @nyjets super fan now🤭 nyc here we come!!!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSage Warner wore an olive off-shoulder dress on the special day for her beau, while the NFL star wore a white shirt, a black blazer, and matching pants.