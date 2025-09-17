  • home icon
  Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner drops 2-word reaction as Jets TE's aunt Joy Taylor turns heads in red halter-neck midi dress

Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner drops 2-word reaction as Jets TE's aunt Joy Taylor turns heads in red halter-neck midi dress

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 17, 2025 11:26 GMT
Mason Taylor
Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner (Image Source: Instagram/@joytaylortalks@sagewagnerr)

Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage Wagner, reacted to his aunt Joy Taylor's social media post. After she was released from Fox Sports earlier in July, the sports commentator has been enjoying some downtime. She has been active on social media, keeping her followers updated about her life.

On Tuesday, Joy Taylor posted on her Instagram account, which has 811,000 followers. She uploaded a few pictures of herself in a red halter-neck bodycon dress. She styled the outfit with golden sandals and some jewelry and posed by the side of the wooden stairs in the pictures.

She shared a glimpse of her outing in New York with a caption:

"Celebrating life with some amazing women in NY last week ♥️"
Mason Taylor's girlfriend reacted with a two-word message.

"so gorgeous ♥️" Wagner wrote.
Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner/@joytaylortalks

Meanwhile, Mason Taylor, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor, is playing in his rookie NFL season. He was selected in the second round of the 2025 draft by the New York Jets after a successful three years with LSU in college football.

Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage Wagner, stuns in custom-made outfit for Jets game

Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage Wagner, attended the New York Jets game to cheer for her beau. She shared a collage of two snaps on her Instagram stories on Monday, recapping her second game-day outing.

Wagner did not write any caption but posed on the sidelines in an oversized white T-shirt with "New York Jets" written on it in green. She paired it with blue denim and white shoes and completed the look with a Jets hat.

Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner/@sagewagnerr

She was also present with Mason Taylor after his selection in the draft and cheered for him in a heartfelt post on Instagram, which she shared on April 29.

"@mason_taylor99 ‘s going to the Jets!!!💚🤍 Proud is an understatement…no one deserves this more than you❤️ the most hardworking, disciplined person I know!! The best is yet to come! I love you so much Mase!!❤️❤️ Call me a @nyjets super fan now🤭 nyc here we come!!!" she wrote.

This season, the New York Jets have lost both of their games in the first two weeks. They are next set to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

