Mason Taylor’s GF Sage Warner enjoys holidays in Turks and Caicos while Jets TE trains for clash vs Giants

Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage Warner, is enjoying downtime in Turks and Caicos while the NFL star is preparing for the upcoming season. The New York Jets tight end was selected in the second round of the draft this year and is looking forward to his rookie campaign, which will start next month.Last week, the team began its preseason games, and this week the Jets will face the New York Giants. Ahead of that, Taylor's girlfriend shared a video of her vacation, posting a short clip of the beach with a six-word caption.&quot;Made it to ... Turks and Caicos,&quot; she wrote.Mason Taylor’s GF Sage Warner enjoys holidays in Turks and Caicos while Jets TE trains/@sagewagnerrMason Taylor has made the most of the offseason to spend time with his girlfriend before the start of his training camp and the preseason. He joined her in Exuma, Bahamas, last month, and on July 21, Warner offered a glimpse of her vacation on her Instagram account.&quot;Summer forever!!!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe ninth slide included a romantic picture of Mason Taylor on the beach with his girlfriend. Warner also posted a few snaps with her friend from the outing.In the first slide of the post, she posed with two of her friends, soaking up the sun on a beach. In the second slide, she posed in swimwear on a dock. She also shared some snaps of the beautiful location.Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage Warner, shared a glimpse of her girl outing in New YorkOn July 27, in an Instagram post, Mason Taylor’s girlfriend shared a slew of pictures of her night out with her friends in New York.&quot;A bite of the big apple,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWarner stunned in an off-shoulder black dress for her outing. She wore a necklace and bangles and kept her hair open. She posted a few more snaps with her friends.Sage Warner is a strong supporter of her boyfriend, and following his selection in the NFL, she offered some glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram account on April 29. In the caption, she cheered for her beau for his upcoming journey and praised him for his hard work.&quot;@mason_taylor99 ‘s going to the Jets!!!💚🤍 Proud is an understatement…no one deserves this more than you❤️ the most hardworking, disciplined person I know!! The best is yet to come! I love you so much Mase!!❤️❤️ Call me a @nyjets super fan now🤭 nyc here we come!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe New York Jets have two more preseason games before they start the new season on Sept. 7. They will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first week of the regular season.