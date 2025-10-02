  • home icon
  • Mason Taylor's GF, Sage Warner, poses with TE's family at sidelines from Jets vs Dolphins week 4 faceoff

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 02, 2025 11:00 GMT
Mason Taylor
Mason Taylor's GF Sage Warner (Image Source: Instagram/@sagewagnerr)

Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage Warner, shared pictures of her gameday outing cheering for her beau on social media. In the fourth week of the season, the New York Jets played the Miami Dolphins, where Taylor caught attention with his impressive gameplay.

Although the team lost its fourth consecutive matchup, the rookie tight end shone in his first game in Miami. Warner offered a glimpse of her outing on Wednesday in a post on Instagram. She shared several pictures with her friends and some solo snaps with a two-word caption.

"Hometown throwdown," Sage wrote.
Sage Warner caught attention in a black custom-made top. She wore a crop top, and in the center of it, there was a digital image of her boyfriend. She styled it with baggy black pants, a few bracelets and a necklace and straightened her hair flowing down her shoulder. Sage completed her look with white shoes.

Mason Taylor's father, Jason Taylor, played for the Miami Dolphins, and last week his son competed against the same team, with the Dolphins winning 27-21. Taylor caught five of seven targets for 65 yards. In four games this season, he has recorded 108 yards in receiving.

Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage Warner, donned green to support her beau in Week 3 game

Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage Warner, had attended the Week 3 game of the New York Jets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida.

She posted pictures of the outing in her turquoise green outfit on Instagram on Sept. 22. She shared the post with a three-word caption, which said:

"All smiles here."
Taylor's girlfriend wore a midi dress and paired it with white shoes. She shared a snap with her beau, posing on the sidelines. In the game, he caught four passes on six targets as the team struggled.

Warner also shared several other snaps from her outing in Tampa with her friends. She posted pictures from her night out, wearing a white top and black pants.

The Jets won one game in preseason, against the Green Bay Packers but are still hunting for their first win of the season. They next play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

