Mason Taylor's mother reveals why Jets TE's first day at minicamp will be "special"

Mason Taylor’s upcoming NFL debut will carry personal significance, as his first day at New York Jets rookie minicamp falls on his 21st birthday.

Ad

His mother, Katina Taylor, acknowledged the timing in an Instagram post on Sunday. In the caption, she noted the rare moment of having all three of her children home at once, with both sons and daughter Brooke present. She also highlighted that Taylor would be heading to camp on May 8.

“Celebrating Mason's 21st Birthday, all 3 of my kids home at the same time, both boys and Brooke graduating college next week and Mason leaving for Jets minicamp on his actual birthday May 8. Grateful for this special time in our lives. May all your wishes come true Mase. We love you.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Taylor’s arrival comes as the Jets work to fix their offense after a tough 5–12 season. The team made key draft moves to fill important needs, starting with an offensive tackle in the first round and picking Taylor in the second. The goal is to build a steadier and flexible offense.

At LSU, Taylor improved each year. In his final season, he had 55 catches for 546 yards and two touchdowns. He’s known for being solid both as a pass-catcher and blocker.

Ad

With that skill set, he’s got a real chance to earn a starting spot right away. The Jets needed help at tight end, and Taylor fills that gap. Plus, adding him also gives the quarterback another reliable option, something the team lacked last year.

As Mason Taylor begins his NFL career on his 21st birthday, the Jets take an important step towards building a stronger offense for the future.

Sage Wagner backs Mason Taylor's NFL move after Jets' draft selection

Mason Taylor is heading to the NFL, and his girlfriend, Sage Wagner, is already on board with his new team. After the New York Jets picked the LSU tight end in the second round of the 2025 draft (42nd overall), Wagner shared a photo of Taylor celebrating with friends and family, writing:

Ad

“I love you so much Mase. Call me a Jets fan now.”

Ad

Taylor and Wagner have been dating since he was around 15 or 16. She’s been by his side through his college football run at LSU, where he played from 2022 to 2024.

The Jets, coming off a 5–12 season and finishing third in the AFC East, need help on offense, and Mason Taylor joins a tight end group looking for more consistency heading into 2025. He now gets a chance to make an early impact as the team resets for the new season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.