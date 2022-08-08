Massage therapists to hold national convention in Cleveland as Deshaun Watson’s drama drags on

The annual convention organized by the American Massage Therapy Association is set to be held in Cleveland this month. They will be hosting exhibitions including lessons in sports massage and therapist/client relationships. The Association landed upon The Forest City as the host for the annual convention in 2022 way back in 2019.

A week ago, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended by disciplinary officer Judge Sue L. Robinson in light of his sexual assault allegations. Watson, who asserts his innocence, has settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by massueses in Houston, Texas. They claim he made inappropriate advances during therapy sessions.

Cleveland is hosting the 2022 National Massage Therapist Convention, about a stones throw away from the Browns stadium.

The Association released a statement after the ruling, condemning the lenient nature of the quarterback's punishment. The statement reads:

“Massage therapists should never have to tolerate conduct outside the bounds of therapeutic massage therapy within a massage session. AMTA strongly believes that any client who steps over the line to inappropriate touch should face the legal consequences. And it’s disappointing to see such a relatively light punishment from the NFL levied toward Deshaun Watson in their findings of his violation of the league’s personal-conduct policy".

They also criticized the league for their lack of professionalism in handling the situation and empowering a hostile work environment for massage therapists around the country.

"If the NFL is concerned about professionalism and upholding high standards in the league, creating a safe workplace for all members of athletes’ care teams should be a priority. We hope the league is taking measures to ensure that the massage therapists on the Browns’ personnel and throughout the NFL, as well as those supporting individual athletes, are able to work in a safe and professional environment."

NFL appeals Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell elected to appeal the decision and is reportedly looking for an indefinite suspension for the quarterback. He appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to oversee the the league's appeal of the suspension.

DeShaun Watson: 6 games, 25 SV accusations

He can opt to uphold the original length of the suspension or extend it. Regardless, the outcome of this ruling is set to be final. It was also reported that Deshaun will sue the NFL if he's handed a year-long suspension.

It seems as though the Deshaun Watson saga might finally be coming to an end. It will be interesting to see whether the Browns will be without him for the entire season or not.

