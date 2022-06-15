"Massive overpay" - NFL fans react to Minkah Fitzpatrick's record-breaking new deal with Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick is a rich man, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are the NFL franchise that made him that way. Fans of the league are not on the consensus that it was an overpay, but some of the most-liked tweets about the deal do seem to sway that way.

The extension is for four years and is worth more than $73.6 million, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources. The deal includes a $36 million guaranteed upfront bonus, according to Rapoport.

NFL fans were quick to call it an overpay. This Ohio man threw some Browns flavor on his take:

This fan cut deep with the 'mid' label:

Some worried about Fitzpatrick's 2021 season being a mark of decline:

Others opined that he might not be the best at his position and thus not worthy of the safety position's highest payday:

These Chargers fans saw this as a good sign for Derwin James:

This fan believed that this was the beginning of a trend:

Another trend noticed was the price of safeties skyrocketing:

This fan (we believe unironically) thought this was a good deal, though...

Minkah Fitzpatrick should be a full training camp participant with an extension

Minkah Fitzpatrick was halfway holding out on the Steelers before he was granted this extension. He was an attendee at minicamp but was not participating in team drills.

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin's lack of concern last week likely tipped Pittsburgh's cap when it came to this eventual extension:

“I have zero concerns about Minkah Fitzpatrick. He’s a unicorn. He is always in great shape. He loves football. He’s got all the stuff he wants. So I have zero worries about it, and that stuff will take care of itself.”

The Steelers front office had designs to keep their defense stingy as they moved past the Ben Roethlisberger era by re-signing Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward, and T.J. Watts through the next three seasons.

There are legitimate questions as to whether or not the black and yellow can remain competitive in the increasingly competitive AFC North with Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett vying for the QB1 role. While one (or ideally, over time, both) could pan out in Pittsburgh, the defense will need to be a sure thing throughout the adjustment process early in the season.

It should be a sure thing for the next several seasons, given the talent signed on long term.

