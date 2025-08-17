"Mathew stafford you can retire" - NFL fans react as Rams QB Stetson Bennett puts on a clinical performance vs. Chargers in preseason game

LA Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett wasn't shaken after throwing an interception in the fourth quarter against the LA Chargers on Saturday. With five seconds remaining, Bennett found Tru Edwards on an 8-yard touchdown pass to help the Rams win 23-22. It showed that he didn't let that mistake influence his subsequent decisions.Bennett has been sharp in the two preseason games he has played, including 324 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday.Many believe that Bennett's strong preseason performances placed him in a good position to be Matthew Stafford's backup. However, some fans want him to take on a bigger role.Let's take a look at how some reacted to Bennett's game-winning touchdown pass.&quot;Hope Rams fans enjoy him because he is starting by week 7,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Someone give my dawg a chance, all the mailman does is f**king deliver,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Mathew stafford you can retire, we have our QB1,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;MAIL MAN ALWAYS DELIVERS,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;As a Chargers fan - give Stetson more opportunities. He's just a damn winner who does whatever it takes. Lame loss but respect for Bennett,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I’m a believer now, if Stafford's back is cooked, Bennett got it,&quot; one fan tweeted.Stafford was unable to participate in training camp because of an inflamed disc in his back. Rams coach Sean McVay said he is considered &quot;week-by-week.&quot;Bennett has been playing a bigger role, while Jimmy Garoppolo is taking first-team reps in practice since Stafford got injured.Bennett performed admirably against the Chargers and maintained composure in the closing seconds. He is likely pleased with his offseason efforts given Stafford's health issues.Stetson Bennett is a two-time national championship winnerStetson Bennett is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in college football history. He helped Georgia win national championships in 2021 and 2022. Bennett is also one of just four quarterbacks to lead their teams to back-to-back titles.He ended his final collegiate season in 2022 with seven rushing touchdowns, six interceptions, 3,425 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns. Bennett finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting that year.Bennett was selected by the LA Rams at No. 128 in 2023. He will hope to get his first real chance in the NFL this year, as he is the only quarterback on the Rams roster to play this preseason.