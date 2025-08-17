  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Mathew stafford you can retire" - NFL fans react as Rams QB Stetson Bennett puts on a clinical performance vs. Chargers in preseason game

"Mathew stafford you can retire" - NFL fans react as Rams QB Stetson Bennett puts on a clinical performance vs. Chargers in preseason game

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 17, 2025 15:19 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Rams QB Stetson Bennett puts on a clinical performance vs. Chargers in preseason game (image credit: IMAGN)

LA Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett wasn't shaken after throwing an interception in the fourth quarter against the LA Chargers on Saturday. With five seconds remaining, Bennett found Tru Edwards on an 8-yard touchdown pass to help the Rams win 23-22. It showed that he didn't let that mistake influence his subsequent decisions.

Ad

Bennett has been sharp in the two preseason games he has played, including 324 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday.

Many believe that Bennett's strong preseason performances placed him in a good position to be Matthew Stafford's backup. However, some fans want him to take on a bigger role.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Let's take a look at how some reacted to Bennett's game-winning touchdown pass.

"Hope Rams fans enjoy him because he is starting by week 7," one fan said.
"Someone give my dawg a chance, all the mailman does is f**king deliver," another fan said.
"Mathew stafford you can retire, we have our QB1," one fan wrote.
"MAIL MAN ALWAYS DELIVERS," a fan commented.
Ad
"As a Chargers fan - give Stetson more opportunities. He's just a damn winner who does whatever it takes. Lame loss but respect for Bennett," another fan wrote.
"I’m a believer now, if Stafford's back is cooked, Bennett got it," one fan tweeted.

Stafford was unable to participate in training camp because of an inflamed disc in his back. Rams coach Sean McVay said he is considered "week-by-week."

Ad

Bennett has been playing a bigger role, while Jimmy Garoppolo is taking first-team reps in practice since Stafford got injured.

Bennett performed admirably against the Chargers and maintained composure in the closing seconds. He is likely pleased with his offseason efforts given Stafford's health issues.

Stetson Bennett is a two-time national championship winner

Stetson Bennett is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in college football history. He helped Georgia win national championships in 2021 and 2022. Bennett is also one of just four quarterbacks to lead their teams to back-to-back titles.

Ad

He ended his final collegiate season in 2022 with seven rushing touchdowns, six interceptions, 3,425 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns. Bennett finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting that year.

Bennett was selected by the LA Rams at No. 128 in 2023. He will hope to get his first real chance in the NFL this year, as he is the only quarterback on the Rams roster to play this preseason.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications