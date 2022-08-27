Matt Bushman NFL contract breakdown, salary and career earnings

The Kansas City Chiefs added a reserve TE Matt Bushman to their 19-man practice squad for the 2022 season. Former BYU TE Matt Bushman spent the last season with the Las Vegas Raiders after remaining undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. Bushman was not included in the 53-man roster team but was a part of the practice squad.

After Raiders TE Darren Waller was injured, Bushman was shifted to the roster for a few games before Waller made his return. In December 2021, the Raiders released Bushman, and the following month, in January 2022, the Chiefs signed a deal with Bushman.

During his time with the Raiders, Bushman earned an average annual salary of $327,932 including a $10,000 signing bonus. After Las Vegas released Bushman from their practice squad, the Kansas City Chiefs signed a one-year deal with him.

In 2022, Bushman will earn an average base salary of $705,000 and will carry a cap hit of the same amount.

Bushman played college football for BYU for four years. He did not, however, play his last season because he was injured with an Achilles tear. His absence from the 2020 season affected his selection process in the 2021 NFL drafts because he remained undrafted.

In his three years at BYU, Bushman had over 500 receiving yards every season. His best year was 2019. He had 688 receiving yards with 47 receptions and four touchdowns.

Will Kansas City Chiefs promote TE Matt Bushman to a roster seat this season?

Kansas City Chiefs reserve tight end Matt Bushman showcased his talent on the field in all three exhibition games. In three games, Bushman had 73 receiving yards with three receptions and two receiving touchdowns.

The Kansas City Chiefs ended their preseason with a home victory against the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs defeated the Packers 17-10, and TE Matt Bushman emerged as the game winner. Bushman received all three passes from quarterback Shane Buechele and led the team to victory with two touchdowns. Buechele threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Bushman that helped the Chiefs make a comeback with a 10-7 lead.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs TE Matt Bushman is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. TE Matt Bushman is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. https://t.co/IwwmlJhuWG

Although Bushman impressed everyone, including the team's head coach Andy Reid, his dream of making it to the roaster this season might be impossible. In the third quarter of the game, Bushman fell on his right shoulder and was sent back to the locker room. Andy Reid later clarified that the former Raiders TE has a broken clavicle which will keep him out of the league for some time.

