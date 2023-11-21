Matt Canada has been under fire for the way the Steelers offense has been conducted under his watch as the offensive coordinator. Many fans have called for his job on many occasions and got their wish.

Pittsburgh relieved Canada of his duties early Tuesday morning.

Fans took to Twitter (X) to express their excitement over the news of his firing:

More fans chime in on the news of Canada being let go by the Steelers:

This season has been a major struggle for Pittsburgh in terms of offense as they are 28th in points per game. They rank 31st in passing yards and touchdowns. They have been outscored in every game this season as the defense has allowed the seventh-fewest points per game this season.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett has shown no real progression under Canada as he has 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in 22 career starts. Pickett's quarterback rating has exceeded 80 in just 10 of those starts.

Head coach Mike Tomlin makes the move as the team is still in playoff contention with a 6-4 record. In their Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh managed just 77 yards passing and 249 total yards of offense.

How long was Matt Canada with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Matt Canada was with the Steelers organization since the 2020 season as the quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2021 season. His first two seasons saw the offense finish 23rd in yards but they dropped to 28th this season.

Who is Matt Canada's replacement as Steelers OC?

Canada will be replaced by running backs coach Eddie Faulkner and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan. It will be the first time that Faulkner will be in the role but Sullivan is no stranger to the job. Sullivan spent two seasons (2012 - 2013) as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator and had the same role with the New York Giants (2016 - 2017).

The job will be split as Sullivan will be the play-caller while Faulkner will be coordinating the offense.

Both will make their debuts in the role when the Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 on the road.

