For the first time in his career, Matt Canada came down to the sidelines to call plays. It is quite a change and as revealed in the broadcast, head coach Mike Tomlin wanted him to come down and connect more with the offense instead of just feeding plays to the quarterback from his booth upstairs.

But it is an understatement to say that Steelers fans are not happy with their offensive coordinator and play caller. They have been one of the worst offenses this season and were averaging 271.7 yards per game. It is the third worst in the NFL, with only the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants below them. And the Raiders went ahead and fired their head coach already!

That they were entering the game against the Tennessee Titans with a winning 4-3 record was a huge surprise. But that was no thanks to Matt Canada, at least according to the fans. Because that was their reaction to the news that their offensive coordinator would be calling play from the sidelines.

Matt Canada trolled by NFL fans

The offensive coordinator was viciously trolled by fans for coming down to the field. Some of them mocked him for the three-and-outs that have become a feature of the Steelers offense. Here are some of the best reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Matt Canada coming down has instant effect but then stalls

Matt Canada came down to the field and that caused the Steelers to make a gutsy call right at the toss. Instead of deferring for the second half, they elected to receive the ball and go straight away. It worked a charm as on the very first drive they went and scored a touchdown, with Najee Harris rushing into the endzone.

Kenny Pickett played well to lead the drive and the offensive line held well to create rushing channels and give enough time to their quarterback. For a moment everything was looking up and the fans were wondering if they would have to swallow their opinions about Matt Canada.

But after that, the offense stalled again as they did not get even into field goal range for the first quarter and beginning of the second. Multiple punts followed and what started as a 7-0 lead for the Steelers turned into a 10-7 deficit when Derrick Henry scored.

It seems as if the initial charm worked with Canada down on the field but then it wore off and reverted to being the same-old stuttering offense. We shall know more come the end of the game.