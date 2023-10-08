The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive play calling by coordinator Matt Canada continues to be questioned. The offense has struggled despite the talent on the roster. Die-hard Steelers fans have had enough. For a storied franchise like Pittsburgh, once the fan base has seen enough, they are vocal.

For the past few weeks, "Fire Canada" chants have flooded Acrisure Stadium. Those sentiments rang again on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh in a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens as fans let the team know their frustrations.

Just last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers failed to cross the 50-yard line in a 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans. On Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers reached the fourth quarter without finding the red zone again.

Pittsburgh took the lead at 14-10 on Kenny Pickett's 41-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 1:17 remaining in the game.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has said in the last few weeks that changes would be made. He also said that he wasn't happy with the team's offensive performance so far this season. Whether the Pittsburgh Steelers make a change during next week's bye week will be something to watch.

Steelers fans on social media have had enough of the offensive play calling.

How many 400-yard games have Steelers had under Matt Canada?

Matt Canada is in his third season as the offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During that time, the Steelers have yet to record a 400-yard game. During that time frame, every other team in the NFL has had at least four 400-yard games.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now gone 40 straight games without recording 400 yards on offense. That's a staggering statistic for a franchise that has had some of the best offensive players to ever play the game.

How long has Matt Canada worked for the Steelers?

Matt Canada has been the offensive coordinator for the Steelers for three seasons. Before that, he was the team's quarterbacks coach for one season. After the Steelers parted ways with former offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, Canada was promoted.

The Steelers are the first NFL team he has coached. He spent his career at the collegiate level as the offensive coordinator for Maryland, LSU, Pittsburgh, North Carolina State, Wisconsin, Northern Illinois and Indiana.