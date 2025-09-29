  • home icon
  Matt Hasselbeck makes feelings known on Chiefs being Lamar Jackson's kryptonite after Ravens' 37-20 loss to Andy Reid's team

Matt Hasselbeck makes feelings known on Chiefs being Lamar Jackson’s kryptonite after Ravens' 37-20 loss to Andy Reid's team

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Sep 29, 2025 22:12 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Lamar Jackson has undoubtedly been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since he arrived in 2018. The Louisville alum has made giant strides in the league, winning two MVP awards and terrorizing teams with his dual-threat ability, making him largely unpredictable.

While Jackson is feared by the majority of defenses in the league, he tends to struggle every time against the Kansas City Chiefs and that happened again on Sunday. Steve Spagnuolo's defense was once again able to tame the quarterback in the Chiefs' 37-20 win over the Ravens.

Matt Hasselbeck disclosed his feelings on why Lamar Jackson seems to struggle when facing the Chiefs on Monday in his appearance on Colin Cowherd's “The Herd.” The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback believes Spagnuolo isn't scared of facing the Ravens star.

“I think there are some defensive coordinators who don't fear certain great players,” Hasselbeck said. “Lamar Jackson is no doubt a great player. But for whatever reason, Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs, I don't think they fear him like the rest of the league does.”

“In fact, I would put Mike Tomlin and the Steelers in that boat, too; those might be the only two. The rest of the league fears him. So this is a tough matchup for him.”
Matt Hasselbeck noted the experience is not peculiar to Lamar Jackson

Great players struggling against certain teams in the NFL is not peculiar to Lamar Jackson, according to Matt Hasselbeck. He noted on “The Herd” that it's an NFL thing, citing his experience during his playing days with the Seattle Seahawks.

“I remember when I was in Seattle, we felt like we could beat anybody,” Hasselbeck said. “We felt good going up against Ray Lewis's defense, the Ravens; we felt good about them.
“But there were some teams we didn't feel good about, like Mike Martz, the greatest show on turf going up against his teams. We just never felt good about that. Urlacher and the Bears. That wasn't a good matchup for us.”
“For whatever reason, the Chiefs feel like they've got a system and a game plan that works with the Ravens. And it's tough when it's such a rivalry game. I guess I would wonder if Lamar feels like he has to put the team on his back when he goes up against a Patrick Mahomes”

Lamar Jackson is 1-5 against the Chiefs in the regular season in his NFL career, securing his only win in 2021. In the six games, he threw for 1,170 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions while suffering 14 sacks. He's also rushed for 473 yards and three touchdowns.

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

