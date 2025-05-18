Matt LaFleur drops bombshell on Jayden Reed's status with Packers after Adam Schefter's report

On May 12, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Guteksunst had met with agent Drew Rosenahus regarding the status of star wide receiver Jayden Reed after the club selected Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the report acknowledged that the franchise still viewed Reed as the WR1 on the offense.

"Packers GM Brian Guteksunst met last week with Jayden Reed’s agent Drew Rosenahus to clarify the wide receiver’s status in Green Bay after the team drafted Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. The team said it will not affect Reed’s status as its top receiver, per source."

As a result, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about the situation while making a media appearance with NFL analyst Chris Simms this past week.

What did Matt LaFleur say about Jayden Reed?

Packers fan account '@HoggNFL' posted the clip of LaFleur's comments on X on Friday.

"I gotta say, the first time I saw that, it was a surprise to me because he never once said a word to me... He’s coaching up Matthew Golden, he’s a guy I don’t worry about." LaFleur said.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Packers decided to select two wide receivers, and used substantial draft capital to do so (first round pick and third round pick), something that signals that the franchise does not love the current state of the receiving room. Furthermore, all of this comes after star running back Josh Jacobs made clear earlier in the offseason that the Packers needed a true No. 1 receiver to take the team to the next level.

Is Jayden Reed still the Green Bay Packers WR1?

At this time, all signs point to Reed still being considered the WR1 on the Packers offense. However, he will unquestionably have more competition for targets in 2025, especially considering Golden plays a similar role and has a similar route running skillset.

The most likely scenario is that Golden takes targets and offensive snaps away from Christian Watson or Romeo Doubs, both of whom have struggled with injuries and inconsistent play over the past couple of seasons.

Out of all the Packers wide receivers on the roster, Reed has proven to be the most explosive, reliable, and consistent throughout his career. Over the past two seasons of his NFL career, Reed has 119 receptions for 1,650 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns for Green Bay.

