Matt LaFleur drops a cold reply after the Packers' sloppy preseason opener loss to the Jets

The Green Bay Packers had what coach Matt LaFleur described as a “humbling experience” in their first preseason game of the year on Saturday against the New York Jets. LaFleur's team slumped to a 30-10 blowout defeat against the Jets at Lambeau Field and the coach didn't mince words in his post-game press conference.

Ad

When asked what he liked from his team's performance against New York a day after the game, LaFleur replied:

"I like that it happened in the preseason."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LaFleur also bemoaned the team's "sloppy" performance after the game and said they would not survive it if they dropped a similar performance in a regular season game.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Well, that was a humbling experience. Definitely not what we want to put out there," LaFleur said after the game. "I don’t care if it was preseason or regular season, it doesn’t matter to me.

Ad

Trending

"It was just sloppy football. Too many penalties, drops, missed tackles, and bad decision-making, it really showed up in every phase of football. And if you do that, you’re going to get your ass kicked, and that’s exactly what happened."

Both the first and second teams of the Packers performed woefully against the Jets, and it wasn't until the fourth quarter that they managed to score a touchdown. The Jets already held a 24-point advantage before Green Bay scored its first touchdown.

Ad

Matt LaFleur's Packers will face the Colts in their second preseason game

The Packers will get another chance to impress their coach on Saturday when they face the Indianapolis Colts on the road in their second preseason game. Before the game, the team will conduct a practice session in Green Bay on Tuesday, followed by a joint practice with the Colts on Thursday.

Ad

Matt LaFleur complained about missed tackles, blown coverages, lost gaps, protection breakdowns, dropped passes and multiple penalties following their first preseason game. Green Bay will try to address these issues against the Colts.

The Packers are carrying high expectations into the 2025 season, despite having the NFL's youngest squad for the second straight year. They are expected to pick up from where they left off last year, when they had an 11-6 record and made the playoffs before losing in the wild-card round to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers' first game of the 2025 regular season will be against division rivals the Detroit Lions. The game is set for Sunday, September 7, at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.