Matt LaFleur has opened up about Jordan Love following Aaron Rodgers' high profile exit from the Green Bay Packers. Much of the attention has been focused on the current New York Jets quarterback, and understandably so. He is a future Hall-of-Famer and the storyline is all about them winning or competing for a Super Bowl.

However, the Green Bay is known as 'Titletown' for a reason. It has a heritage in the NFL unlike any other. Much of that has been helmed in the last three decades by Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. When the latter left for the New York Jets, of all places, there was handwringing among the Packers faithful of what will come next.

In stepped Aaron Rodgers into that void and another glorious 15 years. Now, Matt LaFleur seems to be quietly confident that the Green Bay Packers have pulled off the same trick twice with Jordan Love. He expressed confidence in his new quarterback and praised his communication and poise. He said,

"There's so much to do, in terms of just our process, our operation, the command that he has the urgency how he communicates. There's a lot that goes into it. But more than anything else, I just love his presence, his poise. You know, it's a little different than when you're really getting hit. But you know, I think just in the limited action that we've seen him in I don't think that's a problem for him."

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero From Inside Training Camp: My interview with #Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who talks expectations for Jordan Love, the high upside of Christian Watson and the fastest man in camp — 6-6, 253-pound rookie TE Luke Musgrave. pic.twitter.com/x7OtQQeOn2

Where can Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love guide Green Bay Packers in the NFC North with Aaron Rodgers gone?

For the aforementioned three decades, there was never any doubt who had the best quarterback in the NFC North. It was always the Green Bay Packers. Now, however, the situation is different.

One could argue that the Packers finished third in the division even with Aaron Rodgers and they have now lost him. Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings topped the table last year but have lost the likes of Dalvin Cook.

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions missed out on the playoffs by a whisker and have strengthened in this year's draft, so they are many people's favorites for the division. Even Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are expected to do better with more weapons and protection around him.

Hence, if the Packers are to top the NFC North, Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur will have to surprise a lot of observers this season. Thankfully for them, they have history of doing so in 'Titletown'.