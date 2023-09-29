Matt LaFleur took over the Green Bay Packers in 2019 after Joe Philbin’s brief stint as interim head coach. Since then, he’s had three seasons of 13 victories each and two trips to the NFC Championship Game. Winning that many games means that you’re always in contention.

That’s why the first-half blowout they experienced during their Week 4 Thursday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions is like foreign territory. They haven’t experienced such a beatdown in a long while, especially in Lambeau Field. No wonder LaFleur didn’t hold back his frustration in between halves.

Matt LaFleur called out the entire team during a brief halftime interview

The fifth-year head coach shared with Thursday Night Football sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung:

“I mean, it’s very humbling, embarrassing right now.”

The Detroit Lions raced to a 27-3 halftime lead thanks to two rushing touchdowns by David Montgomery and a receiving touchdown by Amon-Ra St. Brown. Conversely, the Green Bay Packers averaged one yard per play during the opening half.

Worst yet, Packers quarterback Jordan Love was already sacked four times in the first half, even if the Lions are not blitzing the offensive line. It was a disastrous start that the team’s beloved fans haven’t seen in a while, especially at their home field.

That’s why when Hartung asked Matt LaFleur what he told his men during their halftime huddle, he said:

“I said we've got to be able to look each other in the eye, man to man, and give it up for one another this whole second half. I wanna see this team fight.”

LaFleur’s criticism might have worked because Love completed a touchdown pass to Christian Watson in the third quarter. A successful two-point conversion to Jayden Reed trimmed the deficit to 16, 27-11. Jordan Love scored on a nine-yard touchdown run to make the count 27-17.

The Packers are looking to seal another comeback victory, which they did last week versus the New Orleans Saints. They were down 17-0 at the half before stealing the game with 18 fourth-quarter points. Love’s touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs became the winning score.

Matt LaFleur on the hot seat?

After three straight 13-win seasons, the Packers missed last year’s playoffs with an 8-9 record. Aaron Rodgers was still around, but Davante Adams was already with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers offense struggled with young but talented pieces surrounding the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

This year, the Packers are 2-1 through three games. But another disappointing finish could get Matt LaFleur’s seat hotter. Problems in Green Bay’s offensive line might not help him as the season progresses. Things won’t look good for him if this campaign goes out of hand.