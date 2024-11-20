Matt LaFleur sheds light on Robert Saleh's assistance with the Packers post Jets firing

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur opened up about Robert Saleh's journey from Jets head coach to Packers offensive consultant. Their collaboration emerged after Saleh's Oct. 8 dismissal from the New York Jets.

Their connection traces back two decades, when LaFleur and Saleh were roommates at Central Michigan University in 2004. Their partnership began with a deep-rooted professional respect. LaFleur, who was the best man at Saleh's wedding, brought his longtime friend into the Packers' operational framework. Saleh's role is described as "pretty fluid" but critically important.

On Wednesday, LaFleur unveiled more about Saleh's role.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just think it's a good opportunity for him to learn and also for him to help us," LaFleur said. "Give us perspective on how teams might see us, how they might defend us."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Saleh's defensive pedigree is impressive. In seven full seasons as a defensive coordinator or head coach, his teams finished in the top five in total defense four times. The Jets were allowing only 17.0 points per game when he was fired in 2024.

Quarterback Jordan Love said he appreciates the additional perspective Saleh brings.

"I think that's always the goal," Love said in October, "is to have the best minds, the best coaches and everything."

Robert Saleh is here to stay

NFL: New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn

Saleh's most tangible impact came during the Packers' narrow 20-19 victory against the Chicago Bears. Saleh suggested a play concept that led to a crucial 25-yard completion to Christian Watson. The play's brilliance showcased Saleh's strategic mind. Watson executed a delayed slot fade after faking a "stalk" block. Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson couldn't recover in time to defend Love's throw to the receiver.

As the Packers prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers, Saleh's defensive expertise could provide critical insights. He previously served as San Francisco's defensive coordinator before joining the Jets as head coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.