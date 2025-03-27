Matt Miller mock draft: Analyst projects Browns passing on Shedeur Sanders

On Tuesday, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller released a seven-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft. In that mock draft, Miller had the Cleveland Browns passing on Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick.

Ad

Instead, the Browns ended up taking Penn State Nittany Lions EDGE Abdul Carter No. 2 overall. As Miller noted:

"ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Wednesday's 'NFL Live' that he believed the Browns would select Carter if Ward is off the board...They can't afford to overdraft a player they are not 100% convinced on with this pick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Instead, the Browns could turn a strength into straight-up dominance by drafting my top player in this class and playing him opposite All-Pro Myles Garrett."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Meanwhile, in the same mock draft, Miller had Sanders being selected with the next pick, No. 3 overall to the New York Giants.

Earlier this week, the Giants signed both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson via free agency, something that now has fans and analysts questioning whether the New York franchise are completely sold on taking Sanders in the top three of the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, it is clear that Miller believes that the recent moves are no indication of the chances of Sanders becoming the Giants next starting QB.

Ad

What would Shedeur Sanders bring to New York?

If drafted by the franchise, Shedeur Sanders has the ability to completely transform and improve the overall outlook of the New York Giants. On the field, Sanders is an elite talent with great accuracy, arm talent, and football IQ. Off the field, he is a major personality who seems to thrive in front of the camera and under the bright lights.

Ad

As a result, New York may be a great fit for Sanders. New York is arguably the biggest sports market in the United States and the Giants have an elite wide receiver in Malik Nabers who is looking for strong and improved QB play in 2025.

Last season, the Giants had Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy Devito start for the team. Should Shedeur Sanders be drafted by New York, he should instantly be an upgrade from those three QBs.

Only time will tell whether the 2025 NFL Draft plays out the way Miller predicted, however, if it does, the Giants will be getting a top QB heading to the Big Apple.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.