Matt Patricia's net worth and salary in 2022: How much will the OC earn with the Patriots?

Matt Patricia's net worth is as many would expect -- reasonably high. After the Patriots offensive struggles this season, however, some have said that he is possibly being paid too much.

After being the Detroit Lions head coach from 2018 through to 2020, the coach found his way back to his old stomping grounds in New England. But it has been anything but a happy return.

For now, let's focus on the off-field and Matt Patricia's net worth and his salary while being employed by the Patriots.

Matt Patricia's net worth

The 48-year-old has been around the NFL for what feels like forever. He made his name with the Patriots, and that is where many think most of his net worth has come from.

Per celebritynetworth.com, Matt Patricia's net worth is a very respectable $10 million. That isn't bad for a football coach now is it.

Patricia has been in the NFL system since 2004, so accumliating that kind of money is expected. That is 16 years at the highest level of professional football. During that time, he was a coach that won three Super Bowls.

Matt Patricia's salary in 2022

Given that not many coaches salaries are made public, all figures are a reported amount. But the smallest amount that is known for a head coach to make is around $4 million a year while others are said to command around $12 million a year.

While with the Detroit Lions, it was reported that Patricia had a annual salary of $3 million, which was when he was the head coach.

Now that he is an offensive line coach and senior supervisor, we know, the coaching titles at the Patriots this year do not carry much weight.

Patricia's annual salary while at the Patriots in 2022 is thought to be between $1 million and $4 million. Although we will likely never know the exact amount as we do with players.

Still, Matt Patricia's net worth is something that many dream about, even if this year has been tough performance-wise for the Patriots.

