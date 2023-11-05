Former Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has made the transition into the broadcast booth with CBS, but New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has reminded him of his playing days.

With Ryan not on any NFL team right now, he is trying his hand in the broadcast booth, as many players do when they retire (although Ryan isn't officially retired).

For Ryan, he was on the sidelines pre-game as the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears prepared to do battle when a familiar foe decided to scare the living daylights out of Matt Ryan.

Cameron Jordan "sacks" Matt Ryan pre-game

Ryan, a long-standing NFL veteran, has seen just about anything and everything in his career, but what he didn't count on was being "sacked" while standing on the sidelines in a suit.

That's precisely what happened when Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan came up behind Ryan and gave him a big hug. Later, he said,

"I thought that part of my life was over."

It is certainly a lighter moment, as Jordan clearly took great pleasure in scaring Ryan while he was simply minding his own business on the sidelines.

Is Matt Ryan retired?

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

There has been no official word that Matt Ryan is indeed retired, but we can see why fans would jump to that conclusion, given he is now an analyst for CBS.

This is usually the pathway for retired NFL players who still want to be in the football sphere, and for Ryan, this doesn't mean he's retired.

In truth, if no NFL team has come calling for Ryan by now, then, in all likelihood, they won't. That doesn't mean they never will, but it looks like a long shot.

In his long NFL career, Matt Ryan played 234 games and has a record of 124-109-1 while throwing for 62,792 passing yards, 381 touchdowns, and 183 interceptions.

Ryan isn't officially retired, but based on his reaction when Jordan came up behind him pre-game, we imagine he might think twice before stepping out on that field again.