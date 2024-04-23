Matt Ryan Net Worth: How much has Falcons MVP QB earned in 15 seasons in NFL? 

Former Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan announced on Monday that he's retiring from the NFL after 15 seasons. A consistent player throughout his entire career, his level faded in his final years in Atlanta and, after a trade to Indianapolis, he couldn't get back to his best.

While he hadn't officially retired in 2023, he signed with CBS to become an analyst, giving him plenty of room to express his opinions about many of the league's topics. No team was willing to take a risk on a veteran quarterback who struggled in his previous years, especially as he wouldn't give them a long-term answer.

After 15 years in the league and plenty of success, Ryan has certainly amassed a lot of money during his playing days.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, a website specializing in the net worth of famous people, the former Falcons and Colts quarterback currently has a net worth of $70 million, which seems mostly from his NFL days but also includes a few marketing deals.

Matt Ryan's journey through the NFL over the years

Matt Ryan was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2008 NFL draft with the No. 3 pick, which began a career spanning 14 seasons with the franchise through several contract extensions.

Later, when he was traded to the Colts in 2022, the team did not sign him to a new deal, waiting to play out his first season in Indianapolis to further analyze their options. This turned out to be a great choice.

His first deal with Atlanta was interesting. In 2008, with the league using a different CBA, the rookie scale wasn't set, which meant that players were able to sign huge contracts right out the gate. For this reason, he signed a six-year, $72 million deal with the Falcons.

After his Super Bowl season in 2016, he became the first quarterback to earn more than $30 million in a year. Things move fast in the NFL though, as elite quarterbacks now earn over $50 million per season.

Matt Ryan, with his consistency and great play, was still able to earn himself a big paycheck throughout his time in the league.