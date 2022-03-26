ICYMI: Matt Ryan reveals how Peyton Manning mentored him to stop Tom Brady from winning Super Bowl LI

Matt Ryan's trade to the Indianapolis Colts may have been swept under the rug a bit too quickly.

While the NFL community was coming to terms with the return of Aaron Rodgers and the Russell Wilson trade, Matt Ryan was being sworn in as the next quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts.

As is tradition in the NFL, the quarterback had his introductory press conference and talked about several topics, including what happened between him and Peyton Manning in the lead-up to Super Bowl LI.

In a clip from the press conference posted to Twitter by Nick Penticoff, Ryan laid out the interaction between the two quarterbacks.

Essentially, the Falcons' quarterback was at dinner with his family the night after the NFC Championship game when he got a call. It was Peyton Manning.

Essentially, the Falcons' quarterback was at dinner with his family the night after the NFC Championship game when he got a call. It was Peyton Manning.

Ryan said Manning immediately explained how the quarterback should be preparing to face Manning's arch rival. The quarterback admitted that he wasn't in the Super Bowl planning stages just yet. He was simply trying to celebrate the win.

Of course, upon hearing that, it could be imagined that the entire NFL community listed that as the reason he ultimately failed in Super Bowl LI.

What happened to Matt Ryan in Super Bowl LI?

The Falcons quarterback was riding high after coasting through the Green Bay Packers two weeks prior in the NFC Championship game. Both he and Tom Brady thought they were ready to win the Lombardi Trophy.

However, both only showed up for part of the game.

Ryan Greene 📷 @RyanGreeneDNVR I thought I'd post my absolute favorite NFL Films clip of all time🎞️



Matt Ryan showed up first, helping the Falcons nab a 28-3 lead over the Patriots.

Matt Ryan showed up first, helping the Falcons nab a 28-3 lead over the Patriots.

Near the end of the third quarter, Patriots fans were ready to call it quits. However, Tom Brady was not. The defense started to shut down the Falcons and Tom Brady started to heat up.

Starting near the end of the third quarter, the momentum shifted entirely to favor the Patriots. With several touchdowns and one Julian Edelman league-defining catch, the Patriots forced overtime.

The Patriots were first to enter the end zone and left the stadium as Super Bowl champions. Today, the now-former Falcons quarterback is still attempting to make up for that final quarter of play.

The quarterback, who is now on the verge of turning 37 years old, has limited time to make up for the loss. Will he see a renaissance with the Indianapolis Colts?

