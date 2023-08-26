Bryce Young got a vote of confidence from Matt Ryan, who backed the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft to shine for the Carolina Panthers. Getting someone like a former NFL MVP to vouch for you is definitely sweet for the rookie quarterback.

What is also impressive is that Matt Ryan played and made his name with the Altanta Falcons, a NFC South divisional opponent of the Carolina Panthers. So, to hear such a strong analysis coming from a person like him is good news news for Bryce Young.

The former Falcons and Colts quarterback appeared on CBS as an analyst for the time being, which looks to be his new permanent job even though he has not ruled out a possibility for a return to the NFL. Speaking in his new role for the first time about the young Heisman Trophy winner, he said,

"Just thought he was so calm, so mature, and he's got that Southern California cool, but you look at him right here, just calm relaxed. We'll see if that's the case in two weeks down in Atlanta, but he should be he's been great at every level. Heisman Trophy winner, coming into this league, I expect him to do big things."

Matt Ryan's path similar to what Bryce Young is taking

Bryce Young is taking a path that is similar to Matt Ryan's. Both of them were selected by NFC South teams in the first round of the NFL Draft with the express idea that they were going to change the franchise's fortunes. The former Atlanta Falcons certainly did so for his team, becoming an immediate started in the 2008 season.

So, if the Carolina Panthers quarterback wants to know how to handle expectations as a rookie quarterback, the new NFL analyst might be one of the best persons to listen to. Of course, there might be slight difference in the situation as Bryce Young is not in line to start immediately.

He is expected to sit and learn behind veteran Andy Dalton, but he will know that he has been earmarked for the future, which may come sooner rather than later. This makes his case a little different from what Matt Ryan had to face, when he was thrown in as a rookie in the first game ot the season and acquitted himself quite well by throwing an instant touchdown.

But what remains same is the level of expectations that will follow the new Panthers quarterback because he has been annoited as savior of the franchise.

