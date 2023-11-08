Matt Ulrich dead: Jim Irsay pays tribute to ex-Super Bowl champion; cause of death unknown 

Matt Ulrich, a former player for the Indianapolis Colts, has passed away at the age of 41. The former guard won the Super Bowl with the Colts in 2005, one of his two years with the team. His cause of death has not been revealed as of now. Jim Irsay, the Colts' owner, mourned the loss of someone whose company he appreciated while it was there.

Matt Ulrich's cause of death unknown

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jim Irsay and Matt Ulrich were only part of the same team for two seasons, but the player left a great mark on Irsay and those members of the Colts. The cause of his death is unknown, but given his age, it was something unexpected.

Expand Tweet

Irsay mourned the loss of Matt Ulrich on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad---and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family."

News of the passing of Ulrich spread on social media, which is where the news initially broke. According to The Llanelli Herald, one Facebook post confirmed the tragic and untimely death:

"It was through the power of social media that the word of Matt Ulrich’s passing spread. Aden McDonnell’s Facebook post served not only as a confirmation but also as a space for collective mourning and remembrance. "

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

Matt Ulrich's NFL career: Ex-NFL star won Super Bowl XLI with Indianapolis Colts

Matt Ulrich only played in the NFL for two seasons, in 2005 and 2006. He wasn't a major player on those teams, but he did win the Super Bowl in one of those seasons and he made a tremendous impact on those around him.

Matt Ulrich has passed away

He was also the co-founder of Dexa Fit, and an influential figure in professional networking beyond the sporting world.