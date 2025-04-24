Matthew Golden sends encouraging 4-word message to Jahdae Barron ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Texas wideout Matthew Golden shared some encouraging words for his Longhorns teammate Jahdae Barron ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. In the early hours of Thursday, Barron shared a video on Instagram, documenting his collegiate journey at Texas, highlighting the hard work that led him to the draft.

"I wanted this s**t for way too long, I done took some risk 💯#draftday," Barron wrote in the caption.

When Golden caught a glimpse of Barron's IG video, he dropped a four-word message to hype the cornerback.

"7 it’s time Brudda," Golden wrote.

Image via officai1dae Instagram

In his comment, Golden was referring to Barron's No. 7 jersey number that the CB wore at Texas during the 2024 season.

When Barron committed to Texas in 2020, he wore No. 23. However, just before his final collegiate season, he switched to No. 7.

Barron said that the decision to change his jersey number was in honor of Tardrick “Trollie” Fowler Jr., his late friend, who died at 19 from a gunshot wound in 2021. It was also a tribute to former Texas safety, who helped the program win the BCS national title in 2006.

“I want to leave this mark and do that, represent how I’m on a whole different journey,” Barron said. “It’s deep to represent Michael Huff and to play with burnt orange in the standard he played and try to be better and better."

Now, Barron will be waiting to hear his name being called out at the draft.

Texas stars Matthew Golden and Jahdae Barron are projected as first-round picks at the 2025 NFL draft

Texas WR Matthew Golden - Source: Imagn

Texas stars Matthew Golden and Jahdae Barron are both projected to be taken in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft.

Golden transferred to Texas in 2024 after playing two years at Houston. In his final college year with the Longhorns, he posted 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions, while adding 285 kick return yards. The WR is tipped as a top-20 pick.

Meanwhile, Barron posted 67 tackles, 11 passes defended, five interceptions and 1.0 sacks. The cornerback is projected to be taken as a late pick in the first round.

