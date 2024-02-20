Matthew Slater's retirement prompts tributes from Patriots legends Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman

Long-time New England Patriots wide receiver and special teamer Matthew Slater has announced his retirement from professional football.

In a statement posted on the team’s website, the California native started his retirement post with 2 Timothy 4:7, which says:

“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.”

He remembered his dad, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jackie Slater, preparing for the Los Angeles Rams training camp in Meridian, Mississippi, and tagging along to visit their grandparents. Those moments developed a love for football in him.

Slater continued by thanking Patriots fans, his parents and his wife. He also dedicated some of his retirement address to everyone who helped him throughout the journey, especially former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft.

He ended the address:

“Dad, you blazed the trail. You set the standard. I hope I didn't miss anything. I hope I followed those footsteps well. It was never a burden. Only a blessing. A gift from the Lord”

His retirement prompted tributes from those who were with him during their heyday. In a post by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Belichick said about Matthew Slater:

“Matthew is the finest example of what an intense competitor and human being should be. He has been a great role model for the teams players & coaches) that I have coached.”

Meanwhile, Julian Edelman posted highlights of him and Slater together. The Super Bowl 53 Most Valuable Player captioned on Instagram:

“THE Patriot. We always talk about the Patriot way. But Slater lived it. He picked me up when I needed it, and challenged me when I needed it. Without him I wouldn’t have been half the player or half the man I am today. Congrats on the HOF career Slate. Love you bubs. #Captain”

Quarterback Tom Brady posted an Instagram story:

“A true champion. The best teammate and an even better man. Congratulations on the perfect career.”

Matthew Slater spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots

The Patriots selected the former UCLA standout in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft. He made eight All-Pro and 10 Pro Bowl teams as a special teamer but also played wide receiver.

Matthew Slater was a part of the Patriots teams that won Super Bowls 49, 51 and 53. He’s also in the Patriots’ All-2010s and All-Dynasty teams. He will retire with 637 total return yards, 191 tackles, 46 receiving yards, 11 rushing yards, a forced fumble and a touchdown.