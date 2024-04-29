Matthew Stafford $160,000,000 contract dispute: Sean McVay gives clarity amid reports of Rams QB seeking reworked deal

The Sean McVay-Matthew Stafford chemistry in Los Angeles has been sensational since the quarterback arrived in 2021 from Detroit. The Rams won a Super Bowl and have been one of the most successful teams in the last few years. However, they might have a problem entering the 2024 NFL offseason.

Matthew Stafford is reportedly seeking an adjusted contract that will provide more guaranteed money past the 2024 NFL season, according to NFL.com.

Stafford has three more years left on his $160 million contract, which he signed in 2022. Heading into the 2024 season, Stafford has $31 million in guarantees and none after that. This gives the Rams the option to move off the 2x Pro Bowler. It looks like Stafford would like assurance from the team post 2024.

"I've had good dialogue with Matthew," Sean McVay said when asked if the reports were true. "We'll keep those things in house, but he's been working with our guys and we'll keep those things in house."

General manager Les Snead tiptoed around when asked if the two parties would find a solution.

"We're definitely jacked to have Matthew as our QB," Snead said.

Neither Sean McVay nor Les Snead made a promise to fix Matthew Stafford's contract.

Note that there were reports of the team asking Stafford to redo his deal before the 2023 NFL season. However, Rams COO Kevin Demoff denied it.

Sean McVay responds to ongoing rumors around Matthew Stafford potentially missing Rams OTAs

If the Los Angeles Rams don't keep their quarterback happy, Matthew Stafford could end up skipping organized team activities (OTAs). When asked about the possibility, Sean McVay said they are taking it one day at a time and will try to figure it out.

"There's nothing that's more important than making sure that he feels appreciated and he knows how much we love him and want him to lead the way. I think that commitment that I think he wants to have can be reciprocated and we want to work towards figuring that out."

The Rams' hesitancy in giving Stafford guarantees post-2024 could be due to his recent injury history. Stafford has been praised for his toughness.

In fact, he never missed a single game between 2011 and 2018, when he played for the Detroit Lions. However, he has been battling injuries in the past two seasons and ended up missing 10 games.

The Rams have shown it in the past by moving off a quarterback if they believe they're done. Jared Goff is a prime example. The Rams drafted him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 and in 2021, they shockingly traded him to the Lions.

Matthew Stafford wants to make sure he isn't dealt the same hand.