  Matthew Stafford to Broncos? Insider sheds light on rumors of Rams QB's potential trade to Denver 

Matthew Stafford to Broncos? Insider sheds light on rumors of Rams QB's potential trade to Denver 

By Param Nagda
Modified Feb 27, 2025 04:38 GMT
Matthew Stafford to Broncos? Insider sheds light on rumors of Rams QB's potential trade to Denver

The LA Rams are keen on parting ways with Matthew Stafford, and several teams are reportedly interested in acquiring the veteran quarterback as a stopgap option. While most franchises linked to the 37-year-old are in desperate need of a new signal-caller, former Broncos cornerback Dominique Foxworth suggested that Denver should trade for him.

On ESPN's "Get Up," Foxworth said he could envision Broncos QB Bo Nix suffering a sophomore slump and argued that adding Stafford to the roster would ensure the team doesn’t falter if the young quarterback struggles early in the season.

However, team insider Benjamin Albright shot down the idea when asked whether Denver would pursue a trade for Stafford.

"No. The Broncos are not and have not been in on Stafford. I believe it’s Raiders or back to Rams for Stafford," Albright tweeted.
Sean McVay addresses reports of Matthew Stafford's potential exit

While the Rams are open to the idea of Matthew Stafford leaving the team, coach Sean McVay said he doesn’t want the quarterback to leave but understands the front office's reasoning. On the "Fitz and Whit" podcast, he said:

"There's no discrepancy on us wanting him to continue to lead the way and be our quarterback. The interesting and the challenging dilemma and dynamics within this are, 'Hey, how do you continuously as a head coach look at the short term and the long term and be able to figure out what does that really look like?'"
"There's no dispute — and let's not get it twisted in regards to anybody wanting him to be our quarterback."

Stafford has two years left on his deal with the Rams, and his contract carries a $102 million cap hit. This could hinder the team's ability to retain young stars like Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kamren Kinchens, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams and Quentin Lake, who will be extension-eligible over the next two summers.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
