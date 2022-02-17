WATCH: Drunk Matthew Stafford channels inner Tom Brady during Rams' Super Bowl parade

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford enjoyed a bottle of 1942 Don Julio Tequila throughout his speech to the fans at the team's Super Bowl parade. The quarterback won his first career Super Bowl as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23-20.

In the game, the quarterback went 26 of 40 for 283 passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Rams signal-caller gave a speech with a bottle of Don Julio in tow, thanking the Rams fans who showed up.

"I'm damn happy to be standing up here with you guys celebrating this s---,” Stafford said. “Come on. Let's go, y'all. I'm going to bring us a little Southern hospitality to this. I appreciate y'all so much. You guys are unbelievable... Unbelievable all year. And you know what, we appreciate you.”

After a slight delay, Stafford took a big gulp from his bottle, followed by shirtless All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald grabbing his teammate in celebration.

The behavior of the 34-year-old quarterback was reminiscent of that of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after Tampa Bay won last year’s Super Bowl. The 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback had some words of advice in a tweet for the Los Angeles quarterback.

“Mix in a water Matt… trust me,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

During the Buccaneers' Super Bowl celebration, the 44-year-old Brady was having a great time at the boat parade. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback needed some help getting off the boat. He later tweeted that he only had a “litTle avoCado tequila.”

As for Stafford, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft spent the first 12 years of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. In his 12 years with Detroit, he made the playoffs three times (2011, 2014 and 2016), never getting past the Wild Card round in the postseason.

He was traded to the Rams in January last year, leaving as the Lions' all-time leader in passing yards (45,109) and passing touchdowns (282).

For the former Georgia Bulldogs and Detroit Lions quarterback, his celebration was years in the making as he won the Lombardi Trophy and a Super Bowl ring with the Rams.

