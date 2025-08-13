"Matthew Stafford is on the downslope of his career" - Rams QB's future in jeopardy as NFL Analyst outlines his replacement timeline

The future of Matthew Stafford remains cloudy. The veteran quarterback adjusted his contract before the season, and his long-term status with the Los Angeles Rams remains a big mystery. Stafford, 37, is not far from retirement.
He has dealt with many injury problems since the Rams' Super Bowl victory in 2021, and recently, he has been absent from practices due to a back injury. His quality is undeniable, but with his health becoming a bigger question every time, the future starts to become a concern for the franchise.
In a recent discussion for Pro Football Talk, Chris Simms and Mike Florio discussed the future of the Rams quarterback. Simms noted that, with his career close to ending, Los Angeles might be loading up for a quarterback move, with the 2025 draft serving as proof:
[7:35] "The thing that just pops into my head, Mike, and I think that we all know this is coming, Matthew Stafford, this is why they traded away their first-round pick in the draft to the Giants for Jaxson Dart. You know, just all signs point towards "Hey, they're going to make a move at quarterback". And I expect that in the next draft, because they know Matthew Stafford is on the down slope of his career. [He's] tough as hell, been beat up, all the things you're talking about. And then, they got to start looking to the future."
What will Matthew Stafford earn in his 2025 contract with the Rams?
After his contract was adjusted, the Super Bowl LVI champion will receive $44 million for the 2025 season. Before his negotiation, he was set to earn just $58 million for the next two seasons.
There's an interesting point for him. When the next free agency starts, he'll earn another $40 million if he's on the roster for the Rams. $84 million for the next two seasons is a massive upgrade when compared to his previous number.
There's no sure decision if he'll play in 2026 after yet another injury. He was reportedly considering retirement after the 2024 season ended, but decided to stay in the league for longer. He was the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
