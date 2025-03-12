Matthew Stafford draws parallells between his Detroit offense to Peyton Manning’s legendary 'no-huddle' system

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will embark on his 17th season in the NFL in a few months. On Wednesday's episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, he discussed his NFL journey, including the different offensive schemes he has played under.

The QB linked comparisons between his former offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter's "no-huddle" offense to Hall of Famer Payton Manning's style.

"Yeah, I've experienced a lot," Stafford said (10:27). "You know, this past season was my 16th. This will be my 17th (season) coming up. So, I've had a few offensive coordinators. I've done, like, the Peyton Manning, you know, 'no-huddle' at the line of scrimmage thing. We did that with Jim Bob when he was in Detroit for a while."

Stafford also reminisced about his first NFL offensive coordinator, Scott Linehan.

"Scott Linehan was my first coordinator when I first came in — leaving in '09 — for, like, five years," Stafford said. "I mean, that seems so far back. Like, defense, offense, all of it was so different at that point. But yeah, I've had a few. I feel like — like, any player, any competitive player — should be like, "Yeah, put me in any system, and I'll thrive. I don’t care. You call the plays and I’ll haul them."

Stafford then talked about playing for Sean McVay and his offensive scheme, discussing the ways McVay challenges him as a player and how much he enjoys that.

"But it has been fun with Sean, you know?" Stafford said. "The way he challenges all of us — not only physically on the field but mentally in the approach to the game—and all the things that he asks me to do at the line of scrimmage or pre-snap, whatever it is. It’s a lot, but I think it makes us successful, and it’s fun, you know? Getting that challenge from your coach, you know? Being like, 'Hey, I think you can handle all this.'

"And he gives me all that, and it ends up being successful. That’s a lot of fun."

Matthew Stafford said decision to re-sign with Rams was 'nerve-racking'

There was some uncertainty this offseason on whether Matthew Stafford would continue playing in the NFL next season. There were also questions about him staying with the LA Rams. In February, after talking to other NFL teams, Stafford restructured his contract to remain with the Rams.

The details of Stafford's new contract are still being worked out but he discussed the nervousness he had about the decision with Jason and Travis Kelce on the "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday.

"A little nerve-racking there for a little bit," Stafford said.

Stafford also confirmed that he will play at least another campaign and possibly additional seasons after that.

