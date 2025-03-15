Matthew Stafford explains how his no-look passes evolved from NFL HOFer Calvin Johnson-driven strategy

Matthew Stafford, like most NFL fans, are well aware that no-look passes have their moments. Not only are they a flashy skill to have, like a special dribble move in basketball, but they're also practical.

Ad

If a defender is shadowing a quarterback's eyes and he looks away from his receiver and the defender follows, it allows the receiver to break open.

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the most famous quarterback to have pulled off the feat. However, Matthew Stafford is another quarterback who has pulled off a no-look pass in the Super Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking on the March 12 edition of the "New Heights Podcast," Stafford spoke about how he developed his no-look pass and how Calvin Johnson was involved.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I don't (feel like I've gotten enough credit)—I don't care too much to keep a credit meter on whether I'm getting enough or not. But know that, for me, those started when I played with Calvin because everybody in the building knew I was trying to throw him the ball, yeah," he said.

Ad

"So, it kind of started then like, 'Alright, how do I still get this guy the ball?' And so it obviously evolved into a more tactical use of spreading it around a little bit. But I don't ever think about it. It just kind of happens organically. ... You just kind of feel it, and you're playing the game, and sometimes you feel like you need to move somebody," he added.

Ad

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson is on the shortlist for the most dominant wide receivers in NFL history. However, Matthew Stafford's no-look ability deserves at least partial credit for helping Megatron in his career.

Matthew Stafford's no-look passes set to return to Rams in 2025 after uncertain moment

Matthew Stafford at Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback is all in for 2025. However, that wasn't always guaranteed. After the conclusion of the 2024-25 season and the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, Stafford questioned his future.

Ad

Matthew Stafford was also rumored to be exploring the potential of playing for other teams. Rumors ran rampant that Tom Brady had recruited the quarterback, but no tell-all moment ever came.

Still, in the end, after a contract update, the quarterback decided that 2025 would be another year in Los Angeles. His no-look passes will come with him.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "New Heights" and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.