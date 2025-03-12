Matthew Stafford gets honest in review about Puka Nacua's impact after Cooper Kupp's departure

Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua will stay with the Los Angeles Rams. Cooper Kupp, however, will be going on his own journey. At one point, Stafford considered retirement and leaving the team to join another this offseason. As such, the Rams might only have been able to retain Nacua. In the end, the team got to keep two of its stars.

Stafford was pleased to be playing with Nacua again. Speaking on Tuesday's edition of the "New Heights Podcast," the Rams quarterback gave his review of the wide receiver. Stafford said (22:12):

"He's a monster, man! For a young guy to come in and do what he's been able to do the last couple of years is pretty outstanding. Obviously, he had a great guy to learn from with Coop, as far as, you know, kind of where to be in that offense—yeah.

"And then once the ball is in his hands, that's some of the best stuff he does: just running physical and playing physical. It's pretty cool to see."

Stafford appears to have full confidence in the wide receiver going forward without his veteran teammate Cooper Kupp.

Kupp has battled injuries over the past two seasons, leading Nacua to carry the mantle for several stretches.

Puka Nacua clears way for Cooper Kupp's replacement

Puka Nacua at NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Cooper Kupp is out and Davante Adams is in. The former Jets receiver was picked up and will slide in to replace the Rams wide receiver. Puka Nacua appeared to change his jersey number to make way for the star.

Nacua had been wearing number 17 but now will be wearing 12. Adams has worn 17 for the entire duration of his NFL career. Thanks to Nacua's move, Adams will be able to carry on the streak.

Of course, if Adams fails to perform as advertised and Nacua ascends, there could be a question if a switch back could be in order.

That said, things could also simply have lined up perfectly with Nacua taking his former BYU number, per Pro Football Talk.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "New Heights" and H/T Sportskeeda.

